John F. Eaton, age 78 passed away at his home in Kemmerer, WY on March 5, 2022. He was born on January 19, 1944, in Dillon, Montana, the son of Favre Lee and Mary Francis (Day) Eaton. John married Mary Susan Bradley on August 19, 1967 in Missoula, MT. His working career was spent for the majority of his life with the Railroad working as a Signal Maintainer. He began working for the Railroad on August 10, 1978 and retired on March 1, 2006. John also worked for a time being as a teacher, and also worked as a ranch hand in Big Hole, Montana. His most enjoyable job was being a smoke jumper. John served his country in the United States Army as a Captain, and also served in the National Guard. Throughout his life, John participated in numerous clubs and organizations. He was a member of the American Legion Post in Cokeville, was a benefactor of the National Rifle Association, and a charter member of The Boy Scouts of America Troop 64 in Kemmerer, WY. He was also amember of The American Legion Post #50 in Kemmerer. In the Masonic Brotherhood, John as particularly active: John was a member of Evanston #4 Masonic Lodge and Kemmerer Masonic Lodge #33, where he served as Master of 12 years. He was a member of Esther Eastern Star Chapter #9 in Evanston, and served as Past Patron. he was a member of Sublette Chapter #21 of Royal Arch Masons in Marbleton, Jackson Cryptic Council #13 in Jackson. He served as a Past Illustrious Master of Evanston Council #10 and Past Commander of Lincoln Commandery #15 in Kemmerer. He served as Past President of the Southwest Shrine Club of Evanston, and a member of the Korean Shrine, Rawlins, WY. John was a member of teh Honorary Invitational Order of the Red Cross Constantine, and in 2019 he was awarded the Mason of The Year, Southwest quadrant. He received his Bachelors degree from Western Montana College in Dillon, MT and also attended college at the Montana School of Mines, in Butte, MT. John is survived by Beloved wife, Sue Eaton, daughter, Julie (Shawn) York, grandson, Ryan York, granddaughter, Abigail York, sister in law, Lois Eaton, nieces Joy Eaton, and Elisa Eaton. He is preceded in death by his parents, Favre and Mary F. Eaton, a brother, Favre Eugene (Gene), a nephew, Robert Eaton, and a grandson Johnathan Maxwell York. John 1/19/1944 - 3/5/2022Francis Eaton