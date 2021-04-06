Keith Eaton passed away at the age of 78 Saturday, April 3, 2021 in Pocatello, Idaho. He was surrounded by his family and passed peacefully. Keith impacted the lives of many through a career in parts and service. Keith was born April 20, 1942 at Eaton Maternity Home Shelley, Idaho to Bill and Donna Eaton. Keith cherished his parents and siblings. Keith graduated from Clark Business College Idaho Falls, Idaho. He started his career working for Smith Chevrolet in the parts department part time while in high school. He soon became legendary in the automotive parts industry. Keith married Isabel Rosenkrance June 15, 1962 they made their home in Idaho Falls. In 1965 they moved to Murray, Utah where Keith went to work for Wilson Chevrolet in parts department. In 1968 Keith and his family moved back to Pocatello, Idaho where he continued his career within the automotive parts industry. Keith is survived by his sons, Brian Keith Eaton of Pocatello, Bary Dean Eaton of Mackay, a daughter, Brenda Lea (Brian) Blackwell of Hailey. Keith is also survived by two grandsons, Chance and Colton and two granddaughters, Madeline and Hanna which he was so very proud of. Also, two brothers, Tom Dial and Dale Eaton of Pocatello. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, sister, Verlene Wilson, brother, Larry Eaton and niece, Stacey Heim. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley, Idaho. A viewing will be held for one hour prior to the services. He will be laid to rest at the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery following service. Condolences my be sent to the family at www.nalderfunealhome.com. Keith 4/20/1942 - 4/3/2021Eaton
