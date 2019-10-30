Patricia Lorraine Eddins, 94, of Monteview, Idaho, passed away at her home Sunday, October 27, 2019. Patricia was born on October 27, 1925, in San Jose, California to Harold Arthur Reed and Maurine Bobbitt Reed. She graduated from high school in Caldwell, Idaho; then attended The College of Idaho. Patricia married Lester Phillip Allen in 1946 and was later widowed. She married Zane Leroy Eddins July 31, 1948 in Caldwell, Idaho; their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple January 27, 1965. They lived in McCall, Idaho for nine years while Zane worked in the timber industry, then they moved to Monteview, Idaho in 1959 to farm. Patricia is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; she served in many capacities, including the Relief Society organization and as a Family History Specialist, working on Spanish extractions for 25 years. She enjoyed her garden, flowers, crocheting, handwork and farming. She loved being a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and recently a great-great-grandmother. Her family was her pride and joy. Patricia is survived by her daughters Sandra (Rex) Smith of Hyde Park, Utah, Carol (Larry) Mecham of Monteview, Idaho; son Zane Roy (Myrna) Eddins of Bancroft, Idaho; sister Pearl Pederson of Utah; brother Ron (Chris) Reed of Homedale, Idaho, 18 grandchildren, 67 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Robert "Bobby", 1 sister, and 1 brother. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Monteview LDS Chapel, 2413 N 800 E, Monteview, ID 83435, with visitation prior to service from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m., at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Patricia 10/27/1925 - 10/27/2019Lorraine Eddins