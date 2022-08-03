Shannon Kay Eddins (Garnier), 50, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully July 29, 2022, surrounded by family at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. In hopes of gaining a better quality of life, Shannon underwent open heart surgery in April 2022 to repair damage caused by radiation therapy for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 1996. While the heart surgery was a success, the recovery was long and difficult. Eventually, it was best that she returned to her Heavenly home. Shannon was born on May 31, 1972, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to James Joseph Garnier and Sherry Lee Wilson. She was raised in Rigby, Idaho, and graduated from Rigby High School. Following graduation, Shannon earned an Associate's Degree in Medical Assisting from Parks Junior College. In 1992, Shannon married Michael Douglas Eddins in Kremmling, Colorado. They had two daughters, Kandace and Rebecca. They made their home in Idaho Falls. Shannon and Mike later divorced. To further her education, Shannon moved to Boise, Idaho, to pursue a Bachelor's Degree from Boise State University. She loved to watch the Bronco's football team and enjoyed the "big city" life. Shannon moved back to Idaho Falls to work for the INL as an Administrative Assistant. She met Mike Moedl, her true love and best friend, in 2019 and started a new life with him. They have a beautiful ranch in Island Park where they enjoyed many peaceful weekends and summers. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, hot tubbing, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Shannon was a member of the Western Springs Church. Shannon is survived by her spouse, Mike Moedl of Idaho Falls; daughters, Kandace (Isaac) Robertson of Boise, ID and Rebecca (Nick) Fischetti of Oak Harbor, WA; stepchildren, Colt (Sarah) Moedl of Houston, TX and CJ (Sheena) Moedl of Rock Springs, WY; father, James Garnier of Boise, ID; brothers, Mark Garnier and Donald (Amanda) Anderson, both of Boise, ID; and 6 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sherry Wilson; brother, Jerod Anderson; grandparents, Marvin and Shirly Burns and Lee and Jennie Wilson. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. A viewing service will be held on Friday from 6-8 p.m. and again on Saturday from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services, both at Wood Funeral Home East Side. Burial will be in the Milo Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Shannon 5/31/1972 - 7/29/2022Kay Eddins
