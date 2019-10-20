James Edelmayer was born to Jack and Carmen Edelmayer on October 30th, 1952. From the time he could walk, he was out fishing, hunting, and loving every minute of it. He's trekked every foot of the Roberts desert. One of his favorite pastimes was to be out searching for arrowheads, antlers, or even scouting animal tracks. In 1976 he married Teresa Bybee and together they had 3 girls. 3 girls who loved him dearly. James was a hardworking, dedicated, respectful man. Every person who met James adored him and his kind heart right away. He always left you smiling. He was such a storyteller, making you feel like you're right there, part of his adventure. His laughter was warm and sincere. The final chapter of his life was the adventure of living in Mexico with his "Sweet P", who he cherished. James came home and spent his last few days doing what he loved; walking the desert, hunting, and being with friends and family. The loss of our dad will no doubt leave a huge void on this earth and he takes a big part of our hearts with him. You're truly one of a kind Dad. We love you so much. He is survived by Sunny Marton, Mackenzie Ceci, and Madalyn Madrigal (Benjamin), his "Sweet P" Patricia Jones, His siblings Kevin Edelmayer, Tammy Piazza, Nanlyn McFarland, Kim Edelmayer, and Sheri Meyer. Grandchildren Seger, Mason, Apple, Farrah, and Jet Marton, Michael Davis, Marlon and Klievlynn Ceci, and Diesel and Adley Madrigal. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Carmen Edelmayer. A visitation will be held at Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby on Monday October 21, 2019 at 5pm, a memorial service will follow at 6pm. Please come to celebrate his life and share stories with us. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com James 10/30/1952 - 10/13/2019Edelmayer