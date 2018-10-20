Robert (Bob) L. Eden age 86, passed in his sleep on October 12, 2018 in his home residing in Boise, Idaho. Bob was born in Mahaska, Kansas. He was the son of Pearl Loretta Townsend Eden and Carl H. Eden, he shared 5 siblings. Bob grew up in Fairbury, Nebraska until age 12 when he and his family moved to Pocatello, Idaho. He went on to join the Air Force at age 17 and served in the Air Force during the Korean War. Bob married Peggy Louise Johnson June 5, 1954 and they spent most of their married life residing in Idaho Falls, Idaho where they raised their two children. Bob and his family were very active at Hope Lutheran church and developed lasting friendships. Bob's career included employment at the INEL, and then the Federal Aviation Administration where he retired from in 1995. Bob and Peggy moved to Boise Idaho in 2004 to be near their son and other family members.
Bob was preceded in death by his father Carl Eden (1934), Mother Pearl Tucker (1981), Siblings; Vernal Rogers (2006), Chuck Eden (2009), Isabelle Moore (2002), Bonnie Reed (XXXX), and Sharon Bacon (2010).
Bob is survived by his loving wife Peggy Louise Johnson Eden, his son Kyle Eden (Chris); Daughter Heidi Eden Price; two grand-daughters Heather Eden Kois (Marty) and Megan Price Briggs (Casen). Three great-grandchildren Hayden Robling, Jesse Kois, and Marilla Kois.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Boise Veterans Hospital, as well as the Staff from Horizon Home Health and Hospice for the services they have provided to Bob through the years and most recently.
The family welcomes friends and family for a brief viewing beginning at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, October 20, 2018 with a funeral following at 4:30 at Bowman Funeral Parlor located at 10254 W. Carlton Bay Dr., Garden City.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the RNC.
To leave the family condolences visit www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Bob was a beloved son, brother, uncle, Husband, father and grandfather who was known for his caring and kind heart, and