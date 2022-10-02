William (Bill) Hugo Edmisten, 79, passed away September 25, 2022 at The Gables in Idaho Falls. Bill was born August 11, 1943, to Ray and Gladys Edmisten in Sheridan, Montana. After graduating high school, he married Patsy Hopper and moved to Conrad, Montana, where they began a family with two girls. After their divorce he moved back to Sheridan and married Beverly Morris. With her son (whom he adopted) and their daughter, the family grew. Following Beverly's unfortunate death from cancer, he moved again to Great Falls, Montana. There he married Iris Crawford. His family again grew with her three children. Following Iris's death from cancer, Bill moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, to be closer to his daughters. Bill logged millions of miles as a long-haul truck driver. He saw 49 of the 50 states through the windshield of his semi, as well as many Canadian territories. He particularly enjoyed his time in Alaska. Bill was truly at his happiest when he was on the road. He was a skilled mechanic and could fix anything with an engine. In his spare time, he enjoyed any type of fishing and creating beautiful ceramic pieces. If you knew Bill at all, you probably have a ceramic treasure in your home. In retirement he enjoyed solving the world's problems with his buddies at the local coffee shop as well as helping his brother Chuck at cow camp. Bill is survived by his brothers Chuck Edmisten of Lima, Montana, and Jon (Evelyn) Edmisten of Whitehall, Montana; sisters Anita "Sis" Edmisten and Ruth Wade, both of Billings, Montana; daughters Nancy (Jon) Bradley of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Rhonda (Fintan) O'Shea of Aghabullogue, Ireland; Jolene Edmisten of Billings, Montana; son Michael Edmisten of Dillon, Montana; stepdaughter Cheryl (Don) Carter of Tallahassee, Florida; stepson Dirk Crawford of Great Falls, Montana; nine grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Beverly, wife Iris, and stepdaughter, Karla Fiorentine. The family will hold a private burial in Twin Bridges, Montana, at a later date. Bill was under the care of The Gables of Idaho Falls and Hands of Hope Hospice. The family is grateful for their kindness and loving care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hands of Hope Home Health and Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. William 8/11/1943 - "Bill" 9/25/2022Edmisten
