Brad Lee Edwards, age 45, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho. He was born January 27, 1978, in Blackfoot, Idaho to Jeffery "Jeff" and Amatha (Torres) Edwards. He was a 1996 graduate of Fairview High School. Brad had a love for big city life, this love took him to Las Vegas, and later, Jacksonville, Florida. He worked as an optician assistant and office manager with America's Best, displaying a wonderful knack and passion for serving people. Brad truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; he loved his family and friends; he always knew how to light up a room with his smile and witty jokes. Brad had an uncanny ability to connect with people in a deep and positive way, he will be forever missed. He is survived by his mother, Amatha (Torres) Edwards of Basalt, ID; a brother, Daniel Torres (Edwards) of Jacksonville, FL; a brother, Christopher (Crystal) Edwards of Basalt, ID; a brother David (Justin) Edwards of Firestone, CO; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Brad is preceded in death and greeted in Heaven by his father, Jeffery David Edwards. Rest easy our sweet son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend... we love you. We would like to thank the skilled and caring staff that cared for Brad at PMC. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Brad 1/27/1978 - 3/25/2023Lee Edwards
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.