Candace Lee Edwards, 47 of Ririe, passed away Saturday, December 15, 2018. Candace was born July 18, 1971 in Rexburg, Idaho to Gary Ray Mann and Kalee Marchant Mann. She attended Long Fellow Elementary, in Idaho Falls, Grays Lake Elementary in Wayan, Idaho, Soda Springs Middle School and Soda Springs High School, where she was the Soda Springs Cardinals Football team manager during her senior year. She worked at various jobs, one of her favorites was delivering for Meals on Wheels in Rigby, she enjoyed visiting with the senior citizens in the area. On April 13, 1991, she married Denny L. Edwards in Idaho Falls, Idaho; they were blessed with 2 sons, Casey and Austin. Later, they divorced. Candace was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved to crochet, and sing, although many may disagree that is was singing. She was a Denver Bronco football fanatic. She loved her family dearly, especially her sons. She was a good and caring friend to many. Candace's family extends their sincere appreciation to the staff at Teton Post Acute Care Center, and Solace Hospice for their tender loving care. She is survived by her sons, Casey James Edwards and Austin Lane Edwards, both of Idaho Falls; parents Kalee Mann and Gary Mann of Ririe, and Grays Lake; and brother, Justin L. Mann of Ririe. She was preceded in death by her grandparents and great-grandparents. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 W. Main St. Rigby. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cancer Society or Alzheimer's Foundation. Candace 7/18/1971 - 12/15/2018Lee Edwards