Mark Edwards, 64, of Nampa, Idaho, passed away March 2, 2021. A limited viewing will be held at 2pm-4pm on Saturday, March 13th at Harvest Life Church in Nampa, Idaho. The family requests that those in attendance wear face masks and practice social distancing. A Celebration of Life service will be held in July 2021. Updated information can be found on Cloverdale's website. He was born in Olympia, WA on February 3, 1957 to Gilbert and Juanita Edwards. He moved to Idaho Falls in 1973 to live with his dad, where he later graduated from Skyline High School in 1976. He married Rose Keller in 1977. In 1989 he started work for Morrison Knudsen/ Motive Power, where he worked for almost 30 years. He moved to Nampa in 1990. His family became founding members of Harvest Life Church in 1993. He is survived by his daughters, Charity, Becky, and Rachel (Tim); sons, Mike of Nampa, ID and Daniel (Carman) of Hong Kong; sister Sandi of Antioch, CA; brothers, Greg of Anderson, CA; David of Oklahoma; as well as nine grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Rose; his parents, Gilbert and Juanita; and sister, Melody. Mark was a dedicated husband, father, grandpa (papa), and great grandpa who would always put others before himself and whose heart was always for his family. He wanted to help out anyone however he could. His whole life was spent doing the best he could with what he had. He loved the Lord, and loved to attend church, and spend time with his loved ones. He loved reading, and watching TV and movies for entertainment and educational purposes. He never stopped wanting to learn. He will be greatly missed by all. Mark 2/3/1957 - 3/2/2021LeRoy Edwards
