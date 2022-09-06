Bob Edwards passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He had progressive lung disease but was well enough to spend time at his Island Park cabin in the days before his passing. Bob was born September 4, 1949 to Robert Arnold Edwards and LaRae Fuller Edwards in Salt Lake City, Utah. He had one older sister, Pamela Edwards. He enlisted in the Navy and served in the Vietnam War. He married Marianne Woodard on June 24, 1974, bringing with him two beautiful daughters. Together they had four more children. Their 48-year marriage blessed them with 23 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He spent his career as a Master Electrician. He owned his own small business, then started at the INL as a lineman and retired as a power dispatcher after nearly thirty years. He was an avid outdoorsman and horseman, and instilled a love and respect for the outdoors in his children. He served in the Bingham County Search and Rescue for many years, using dogs he trained himself. He is survived by his wife, Marianne, and children: Robin Kirkwood or Provo, Utah; Tracy (Shawn) Doyle of Lehi, Utah; Jessie (Brian) Hadley of Shelley, Idaho; Erick (Kristine) Edwards of Pinedale, Wyoming; Ashlie Edwards Youngquist of Boise, Idaho; and Luke (Lacey) Edwards of Shelley, Idaho. He was preceded in death by his parents and three grandchildren. In honor of Bob's wishes, the family will not be holding funeral services, but will welcome friends and family at the Edwards's home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Robert 9/4/1949 - 9/3/2022Jesse Edwards