Kylee Jo Egan, age 10 of Dubois, Idaho passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. Kylee was born February 10, 2012 in Rexburg, Idaho to Brock Paul Egan and Kodi Jolene Van Eps Egan. She attended schools in West Jefferson, Idaho. Kylee is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had such a love for life. She loved going with her dad to help him on their family farm and feedlot. She was his favorite farm hand. Kylee loved anything to do with the outdoors and especially loved sunflowers. She loved riding her dirt bike, snow machine, and RZR riding with her family and friends. She loved playing basketball and dreamed of being a softball pitcher. Kylee also loved to craft and bake with her mom, sisters, aunts and especially her grandmothers. She loved the time she spent with her siblings doing all her various activities. Kylee had the biggest heart and was always giving to and helping others. She always greeted everyone with a huge hug. She is survived by her parents, Brock and Kodi Egan; siblings, Hunter, Shilo and Maesyn Egan of Dubois, ID; grandparents Brion and DeAnna Egan of Dubois, ID, Kathy Van Eps of Ammon, ID, and John Van Eps Sr. of Blackfoot, ID. Kylee was preceded in death by her great-grandparents; Florence and Doyle Burnside, Angie and Leonard Egan, John and Freida Baxter, Jack Van Eps and Margene Jensen. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the Terreton Stake Center 1297 E. 1500 N., Terreton, ID 83450. Visitations will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, August 8, 2022 and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Tuesday, all at the Stake Center. Interment will follow at the West Jefferson Memorial Cemetery, 1224 E 1500 N., Terreton, ID 83450. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby; condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Kylee 2/10/2012 - 8/3/2022Jo Egan