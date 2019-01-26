Ida LaRae Wages Egan, 90, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 23, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. LaRae was born March 6, 1928, in a small two-room house in Ririe, Idaho, to Charles Franklin Wages and Coral Durrant Wages. She grew up in the Ririe area with one sister and three brothers. She attended schools in Ririe and Rigby. On April 30, 1951, she married Virgil Blake Egan in Shelton, Idaho. To this union were born five children, LaHoma, Marshall, Robert, Gordon, and LaTresa. LaRae and Virgil made their home in Ririe. She did many jobs on the farm, including cooking meals for numerous farm workers during harvest. She was a compassionate, caring person and helped many people in the community with sewing, mending, cleaning house and transportation needs. She worked on many elections as a volunteer poll worker for over 50 years. She had many part-time jobs over the years. She owned and maintained several toy machines. She worked at Heise Hot Springs until the time of her death. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. LaRae loved to dance, travel, and visit with many friends and family. LaRae is survived by her daughter, LaHoma (DeeLynn) Housley of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Marshall (Annette) Egan of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Robert (Deborah) Egan of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Gordon (Lana) Egan of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, VerNon (Janice) Wages of Idaho Falls, ID; 18 grandchildren and 54 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, LaTresa; sister, Gayle Finck; and brothers, Ditzel and Fenner Wages. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 28, 2019, at the Ririe Stake Center, 14061 North 130 East, with Bishop Judd Brown of the Shelton Ward officiating. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6-8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. LaRae 3/6/1928 - 1/23/2019Egan