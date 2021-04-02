Barry Frank Egbert, 51, of Ammon, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Barry was born on November 17, 1969, in St. Anthony, Idaho to H. Doyle and Deanna Burt Egbert. He grew up in the Mud Lake area where he graduated from West Jefferson High School in 1988. He went on to the University of Pheonix where he earned his Bachelor's Degree. On June 3, 1996, he married Noelle D. Wilcox in Idaho Falls. They made their home in Idaho Falls. Barry was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved spending time with his family and friends playing cards and having barbeques. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan. He will be remembered as a very tender-hearted and loving son, husband, father, and grandfather. He was always willing to help in any way he could. He is survived by his loving wife, Noelle Egbert; his son, Tyler (Destinee) Cockerill; his mother, Deanna Egbert; his brother, Michael (Susan) Egbert all of Ammon, Idaho; his sister, H. Chris (Kelly) Kofoed of West Valley City, Utah; his sister-in-law, Julia Egbert of Ashton, Idaho; his parents-in-law, Nolan (Linda) Wilcox of Idaho Falls, Idaho; his brothers-in-law, Jeremy (Marlene) Wilcox of Shelley, Idaho and Brenton (Sadie Sears) Wilcox of Griffin, Georgia; his sister-in-law, Tiffany (Travis) Baxter of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and 3 grandchildren: James, Sadie, and Abel. He was preceded in death by his father, H. Doyle Egbert; his brothers: Keith D. Egbert and Monty L. Egbert. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the Thunder Ridge 1st Ward, 4459 John Adams Pkwy, with Bishop Steven Boyle officiating. Services will be broadcast live at Facebook.com/coltrinmortuary. The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 p.m., Monday, April 5, 2021, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street. Burial will be at the Pineview Cemetery, in Ashton. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Barry 11/17/1969 - 3/30/2021Frank Egbert
