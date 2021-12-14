Richard "Dick" Karren Egbert, 89, of Ashton, passed away December 11, 2021 of natural causes. He was born April 6, 1932, in Ashton, Idaho to Hollis Russ and Marie Karren Egbert. He was raised in Ashton and attended schools there and graduated from North Fremont High School where he played football and was on the boxing team. After high school he attended Ricks College for a time. Dick married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Margaret Browning, on February 28, 1952, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Four children were born to this union, Debra, Douglas, D'Leah and Donna. They spent most of their married life in Ashton where they raised their children. Dorothy passed away on December 6, 2020. Shortly after Dick and Dorothy were married, he joined the US Army and served honorably for a number of years. They were stationed at Fort Ord, CA and Fort Sill, OK. In 1955, Dick started working with his father on H.R. Egbert Ranch. During his lifetime farming and carpentry were his primary jobs. He also worked part-time for Wocelka Logging, and for Kent Transfer. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities. After retiring from farming, Dick and Dorothy would spend their winters in southern Utah. They managed several different campgrounds. One of their favorite opportunities was working for Ruby's Inn at Bryce Canyon. Dorothy was in charge of scheduling guests and Dick was the maintenance supervisor. Dick enjoyed fishing and working with wood. He and two of his friends, Lorin Pence and Herb Steinmann, started a business, Custom Rustic Pine, making log furniture. Dick enjoyed people and especially loved time spent with his family. They were everything to him. He is survived by his children, Debra (Craig) Kvamme of Eagle, Idaho, Douglas (Carol) Egbert of Dillon, Montana, D'Leah Darnell of Copeville, Texas, Donna (Brian) Curr of Chester, Idaho; 14 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Marva Rich of Rexburg and Carol (Darwin) Murri of Idaho Falls. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Dorothy, siblings Idris Hebdon and Tom Egbert, and a grandson Richard David Darnell. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, at the Ashton 4th Ward Chapel, 1313 North 3600 East, with Bishop Eric Oberhansley officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Baxter Funeral Home in Ashton, and Thursday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Pineview Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com Services will be streamed at http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/ashtonidahostake Dick 4/6/1932 - 12/11/2021Egbert
