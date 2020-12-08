Dorothy Margaret Browning Egbert, 87, of Ashton, Idaho returned to the loving arms of her Heavenly Father, three brothers, parents, and grandparents on Sunday, December 6, 2020. Dorothy was born to Charles "Chick" Grant Browning and Edna Margaret Thomas Browning on August 8, 1933, in St. Anthony, Idaho. She grew up in St. Anthony, Mud Lake, and Blackfoot. She had a happy childhood spending time with her sisters and brothers, and enjoyed being close to her grandparents, P.D. and Mary Thomas. She attended Blackfoot High School before her family moved to Ashton in 1950 where she attended North Fremont High School. She participated in cheerleading, pep club, and drama. She met Richard "Dick" Karren Egbert, the love of her life, and they were later married and sealed February 28, 1952, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. To this union were born Debra and Douglas in Fort Sill, Oklahoma where Dick was serving in the US Army. It was at this time that Dorothy learned to knit and crochet and became a master at this skill. Dorothy's doilies were perfectly created with love. In 1955, Dick and Dorothy were discharged from the Army and moved back to Ashton, where D'Leah and Donna joined the family. Many happy memories were made on the banks fo the Fall River where Dorothy was master artist in her beautiful yard. The family spent a lot of time working together on the farm, camping and spending time in Yellowstone Park. Dorothy was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served in the Sunday School, Primary, MIA program, and as chorister. She worked side by side with Dick on the family farm. She also worked sorting spuds at Mile High, as receptionist for M.K. Brown DD, Dr. Brechbill in St. Anthony, the Fremont County Assessors office, and Artco where she retired from. She had a passion for the movies, rock and roll music, and game night with many neighbors, friends, and family. Dorothy was also a member of the Harmonettes, singing and making beautiful music for many events in the community. Dorothy will be missed for her love of family, friends and fun. She had a quick wit, immaculate home and yard, and a love for her husband, children, grandchildren, siblings and parents. She is survived by her husband, Dick of Ashton; children, Debra (Craig) Kvamme of Eagle, Idaho, Douglas (Carol) Egbert of Dillon, Montana, D'Leah Darnell of Copeville, Texas, Donna (Brian) Curr of Chester, Idaho; 14 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; her best friend and sister, Mary Jean (Ira) House; and a sister-in-law, Jean Browning. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Jim, Tom, and Ray Browning. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m on Thursday, December 10, at the Ashton LDS Stake Center, 512 N. 2nd Street, with Bishop Eric Oberhansley of the Ashton 4th Ward officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the stake center prior to services. Interment will be in the Pineview Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to the family at baxterfh.com. Services will also be streamed at http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/ashtonidahostake. The family also extends a special thank you to the staff at Ashton Living Center for the loving care they have given to Dorothy and Dick. Dorothy 8/8/1933 - 12/6/2020Egbert