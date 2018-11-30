Irwin Fredrick Egbert, 89, of Idaho Falls, passed away Wed., Nov. 28, 2018, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was under the care of Aspen Hospice. Irwin was born on July 16, 1929, to Hyrum Edzell Egbert and Marian Morgan Egbert. He grew up in Clawson, Idaho and then the family moved to Tetonia, Idaho. He attended Teton High School in Driggs. He excelled in sports and lettered in football, basketball and track all four years. After graduation he went to the Salt Lake Barber School and ended up barbering and then owning his own shop for 50 years in Idaho Falls. He had a great sense of humor, loved to tease and he liked to be around people and cut many heads of hair and made many friends over those 50 years. He married his High School sweetheart, Darleene Cordon, on Sept. 21, 1949 in the Salt Lake Temple. They both loved to dance and were the first ones there at the dance halls and the last ones to leave. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as President of the Young Men and served as ward clerk for seven years in the 18th ward. Irwin loved sports, fishing and golf. He so enjoyed golfing with all the Seniors every Thursday in Idaho Falls. Irwin and Darleene were blessed with two sons: Brad Egbert and Brent Egbert; five grandchildren: Travis Egbert, Tyson Egbert, Allison Egbert, Megan Lavin and Molly Baltes; three great-grandchildren: Carter, Calvin and Kennedy Rae Lavin. He was preceded in death by his parents, five siblings, and 2 grandsons. In lieu of flowers the family would like you to make a donation to Primary Children's Hospital online at https://intermountainhealthcare.org/locations/primary-childrens-hospital/giving-volunteering/ or by mail to 100 N. Mario Capecchi Dr., Salt Lake City, UT 84113. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sat., Dec. 1, 2018, at the Willowbrook Ward, 1200 Dunbar. The family will visit with friends from 11:00 a.m.-12:45 p.m., prior to services. Burial will be at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Irwin 7/16/1929 - 11/28/2018Fredrick Egbert