Vernon "Don" Egbert, 73, of Ashton, Idaho, passed away at his home on June 28, 2021 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Don Egbert was born in St. Anthony, Idaho to Herschel and Eva Sanders Egbert on December 14, 1947. He went to school in Ashton, Idaho. He married his sweetheart Janet Hillman on April 3, 1969 in Ashton, Idaho. He earned his Associate Degree from Ricks College and completed his Bachelor Degree at Idaho State University. After farming for 7 years, he worked as a Social Worker for the State of Idaho for over 20 years. He was involved in several callings in his church including six years officiating at the Bountiful Temple in Bountiful, Utah. Don Egbert is preceded in death by his parents, Herschel and Eva Egbert and his siblings Pauline Howell, Ronella Bratlie, and Doyle Egbert. He is survived by his wife Janet Hillman Egbert, his eight children Paul Egbert (Tammy), Lisa Cordon (Michael), Rebecca Browning (Jeremy), Matthew Egbert (Colette), Joseph Egbert, Tressa Halcrow (Michael), Rachel Page (Drew), and Adam Egbert (Brianne). A viewing will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 1 2021 at the Baxter Funeral Home at 717 Main St, Ashton, ID 83420. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (3rd ward) at 1313 N 3600 E, Ashton ID 83420. Burial will follow at the Pineview Cemetary in Ashton, Idaho. Arrangements are by Baxter Funeral Home. The family of Don Egbert wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Don's Kidney Dialysis Nurse, Christian, and his Dialysis Cannulation Technician, Shanna, and all other medical personnel who were so kind to him. Condolences may be submitted online via, www.baxterfh.com. Vernon "Don" 12/14/1947 - 6/28/2021Egbert
News Trending Today
-
Two dead, two injured in crash on U.S. 26
-
BASEBALL: Sorenson named Gatorade Idaho Baseball Player of the Year
-
Franz, Eric
-
7-acre desert site building emptied, awaiting destruction
-
Idaho Falls man arrested after fleeing police, driving car through house
-
Opinion: Jones does not support our constitutional republic
-
Fourth of July celebrations are back in Idaho Falls: Here's what you need to know
-
Heat advisory issued for eastern Idaho
-
Removing rainbows: Fish and Game reports electro shocking, removing 10,654 rainbow trout from South Fork
-
State Board of Education unveils new diversity, inclusion policy; invites public comments