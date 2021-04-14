Marvin Ellsworth Eld, 84, passed away on April 10, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was under the care of Hospice of Eastern Idaho. Marv was born June 12, 1936 in Aitkin, Minnesota, to Arnold and Helen Marsh Eld. He had one brother, Alden, and one sister, Elaine. They lived in Minnesota, Ohio, and Idaho. After high school, he attended Concordia College in St. Paul and the University of Minnesota. In 1956, he followed the love of his life, Sharon Nystrom to Idaho, and they married June 22, 1957. They had three children, Debra, Michael, and Richard. Marv worked for NRF, Fluor Corp, and various site contractors. In June of 1976, in response to the Teton dam disaster, he served as Director of the Teton Interfaith Disaster Task Force. Afterwards, he served as acting Director for the INEL nuclear Waste Management Program. He then spent 20 years as Associate Director of University Place. During his working years, Marv completed a Certificate of Proficiency in Management from University of Idaho, a Bachelor's Degree in Education from BYU, a Bachelor's Degree in Law (LLB) from Blackstone School of Law, a Master's Degree in Juridical Law from Thomas Jefferson College of Law, and a Doctorate Degree in Juridical Law (Liability Law) from Thomas Jefferson College of Law. After retiring from University Place, Marv worked part-time as a Hospice Chaplain and officiated at 272 funerals. He volunteered as a chaplain at EIRMC and served on the Salvation Army board. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church where he held many positions. For the past 14 years, he was also active at Calvary Chapel of Blackfoot. Marv loved hunting, fishing, camping, reading, and, above all, sharing his love for his Lord Jesus. He lived an exemplary life of service to others. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; his children, Debbie (Stephen) Gamache and Michael (Celeste) Eld; seven grandchildren, Joshua (Sabreena), Jacob (Sandra), Philip, Michelle (Zac), Kathryn (Keith), John (Benita) and Serenity (Justin); 11 great grandchildren; brother, Alden (Linda); and sister, Elaine. He was preceded in death by his parents; his youngest son, Richard; and brother-in-law, Roger. A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. A subsequent Celebration of Life will be announced separately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation be made to Hospice of Eastern Idaho, Calvary Chapel of Blackfoot or Trinity United Methodist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Marv 6/12/1936 - 4/10/2021Eld
