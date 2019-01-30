Alissa Hillier Elder, 40, formerly of Idaho Falls, Idaho, left this world on January 23, 2019, at her home in Mesquite, Nevada. Alissa was born March 1, 1978, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Thomas Michael Hillier and Wynette Butikofer Hillier. She was the oldest of three children. Alissa attended Skyline High School, where she participated in gymnastics and cross country. She was also on the debate team and earned a scholarship to BYU-Idaho. Alissa played the violin with the orchestra and later earned a scholarship to Idaho State University. She was also a member of the Idaho Falls Youth Symphony. Alissa married Brett Trevor Elder in Idaho Falls on May 31, 1997. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They were blessed with three daughters, who were the light of her life. Alissa spent her life serving others. She worked as a registered nurse and loved caring for people. She especially loved working in the women's center, labor and delivery, and in the NICU with the babies. Alissa was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in the primary. She also worked in the Idaho Falls Temple. Alissa loved taking her family to Disneyland and going on outdoor adventures with them. She always knew how to make everything fun and exciting. Alissa is survived by her loving husband, Brett Trevor Elder; daughters, Morgan Anne Elder, Madison Alissa Elder and Macey Abigail Elder; brother, Thomas Barrett (Karla)Hillier; sister, Tiffany (Greg) Anderson and her mother, Wynette Butikofer Hillier. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Michael Hillier and her grandfather, George Barrett Hillier. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 2, 2019, at the Coltman Ward (12448 N. 5th East). The family will visit with friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge, and Saturday 10-10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial in Grant-Central Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Alissa 3/1/1978 - 1/23/2019Elder