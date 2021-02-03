PHILLIP NEIL ELDRIDGE passed from this life from pancreatic cancer to meet his Father in Heaven and loved ones who have passed ahead of him. He left this life on January 31, 2021. He was born 24 October 1944 in Rexburg, Idaho to Wiley Fern Eldridge and Sarah Phyllis Wilding Eldridge. He was the 4th son in a family of 6 boys. Phil attended schools in Sugar Salem and Graduated from Sugar Salem High School. He also attended Ricks College in Rexburg Idaho. Phil met and married his sweetheart Marcia Rudd in 1965. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple in 1965 and just celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this past year. They lived a short time in Rexburg, Idaho, then moved to Idaho Falls for about 7 years and finally to their current home in the Ucon, Milo area where they have resided for 47 plus years. Phil worked out on the desert at Westinghouse for 6 or 7 years and then went to work as manager of Plaza Lanes where he worked for 29 years. After leaving Plaza he opened up Plaza Billiards and Patio where he worked until he had to retire because of his health. Phil managed several rentals both residential and business during the time at Plaza Lanes. He even constructed and remodeled many of these rentals. Phil and Marcia also bought some ground in Island Park where they developed building lots, storage units, campground, miniature golf, and a convenience store. Phil served on bowling committees and was president of the Bowling Proprietors Association for 2 terms. He was elected to the Idaho Falls Bowling Council Bowlers Hall of Fame in 1992. One of the accomplishments he was the most proud of was to organize the Special Olympic Bowling. He provided league time, transportation, special equipment and chair ramps so that as many of these special kids could participate in the sport of bowling. He received a personal letter from Eunice Shriver Kennedy for this special accomplishment. Phil's health through the years has taken a toll on him. The past 12 years he has spent a lot of time in and out of operating rooms, hospitals, and rehab centers trying to overcome surgeries and infections. Preceded in death: Phil's Father and Mother, Brother George Wiley Eldridge, Brother Wallace "Bud" Eldridge. Phil is survived by his wife Marcia; children: Jason (Sandy) Eldridge - Ucon, Tanya Cromwell, Idaho Falls, Aimee (Tom) Romriell - Inkom, and Amber (Brian) Stanger - Iona. Melvin Cromwell - Ucon, Tom Barry - Rigby. Grandchildren: Robbie, Tyson (LaCee), Keisha (Zach), Braxton, Branson, Marcie, Alexis, Kellie, Colby, and Carter. Brothers: Richard (Karolyn) Eldridge - Idaho Falls, Russell Dee (Mary) Eldridge - St. Anthony, and Michael (Nikki) Eldridge - Eugene Oregon. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday February 4, 2021 at 12 noon at the Milo Church, 12127 North 75th East, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83401, with Bishop Jason Watts officiating. The family will visit with friends and family from 10:00-11:30 am prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the Ucon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Phillip 10/24/1944 - 1/31/2021Neil Eldridge
