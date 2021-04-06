Lona Marie Elison, 82, of Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away April 2, 2021, at her home surrounded by family. She was born in 1938 in Idaho Falls at the Idaho Falls Hospital to Thora (Murdock) Hanson and LeRoy Hanson. Marie attended grade school in Osgood, Idaho, graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1956 then attended Rick's College Nursing Program. As a Registered Nurse (RN), she worked at the Idaho Falls Hospital. She married Ronald Charles Elison on August 25, 1961, and they had two daughters, Pamela and Paula. Marie began a career with Beeline Fashion working up to Regional Manager and transferred to Southern California. She returned to nursing at Saddleback Hospital in Laguna Hills, CA, and continued her education. In 1984, Marie and Ron returned to Idaho Falls, and then she worked at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center as the Director of the Women's Center. Marie retired from nursing then began working part-time at Melaleuca. Once fully retired, she enjoyed camping, ATV cruising, traveling, sewing, quilting, crafting, reading, card and board games, and time with family and friends. Marie served her family and church faithfully as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Marie is survived by her children: Pamela (Don) Miller and Paula (Tim) Reichenbach. Grandchildren: Shawn and Shineese Miller, Briahna and Caleb Reichenbach; Siblings: Betty (Ron) Casper, Ellen (Gayle) Smith, Clara (Ray) Risenmay, Joelene (Sam) Hendricks, Karolia Hanson, and Lynette (Andy) DeHaan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron; grandson, Travis Miller; siblings: Ross Hanson, Donna Hodges, and Alice Misseldine; and brother-in-law, Paul Shearer. Marie was known for her brilliant smile and sparkling eyes that lit up whatever room she inhabited. With her servant's heart, compassion, and empathy, she loved her family fully and well. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Ammon East Stake Center, 5366 E. 1st Street, Idaho Falls. Services will be broadcast live at Facebook.com/coltrinmortuary. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Iona Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Marie 10/11/1938 - 4/2/2021Elison
+1
News Trending Today
-
BOYS BASKETBALL: All-Area Player of the Year is Lloyer Driggs, Thunder Ridge
-
Swensen, Cody Jud
-
Reno, Dr. Harley
-
'Good in Blackfoot' art contest deadline extended
-
Sold before it's built: Local builders can't keep up with new home demand
-
What's driving eastern Idaho's COVID surge? 'I don't think we truly know,' official says
-
Smith, Lynn
-
Schofield, Quay
-
Vaccinated people can catch coronavirus, but Idaho's reports show that's rare
-
Wood, Richard