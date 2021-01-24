Beverly Ann Ellis, 84, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 12, 2021, at Life Care Center of Idaho Falls. Beverly was born July 29, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois, to Cecil Calvin Jones and Eleanor Smith Jones. She grew up and attended schools in Indiana and California and graduated from Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, California. She also attended ISU and earned her Master's Degree. On April 3, 1958, she married John Ellis in California. They were later divorced. Beverly lived in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and taught school in Shelley. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She lived a very active lifestyle. Her favorite thing was to spend time with her family and friends. Beverly is survived by her daughter, D'Ann (Jeff Brough) McKenna of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Brenna Shumway of Los Angeles, CA; son, Robert (Tiffany) Ellis of Seattle, WA; three grandchildren, Kourtnee Thompson (Cameron Farmer), Abygail McKenna, and Rylee Shumway; and two great grandchildren, Raiden Williams and Chloe Williams. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Eleanor Jones; brothers, Robert and Ralph Jones; and son, Johnny Ellis. Services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021, at the Idaho Falls Templeview Ward, 1450 Mountain View Lane in Idaho Falls, with Bishop Charles Park officiating. The family will visit with friends from 6 - 8 p.m. Friday evening at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue and from 11 - 11:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asked that backpacks filed with school supplies be donated and brought to the funeral home in memory of Beverly. The backpacks will be donated to local schools for children in need. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Beverly 7/29/1936 - 1/12/2021Ellis
