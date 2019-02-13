Dewey Kail Ellis, 93, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 10, 2019, at Lincoln Court Retirement Community. Kail was born November 30, 1925, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to George Willard Ellis and Emily Purser Ellis. He grew up and attended schools in Hamer and Idaho Falls. Kail served in the US Navy during World War II. He earned the ranking of Water Tender Third Class. Kail served on a destroyer escort starting in Naples, Italy, through the Panama Canal, to the Philippines. In January of 1947, he married Velma Jean Cousin Ellis in Dillon, Montana. To this union were born two daughters, Carla and Linda. Jean passed away on November 22, 1985. Kail later married Pat Sether. Kail enjoyed working on cars, and taking road trips. He enjoyed traveling, going back east for Navy reunions, Belize, several cruises, and he especially enjoyed going to Las Vegas. For many years Kail and Jean owned and operated the Sky-Vu Drive-In theater on Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls. Kail offered many jobs to young people in the snack bar and made many long-lasting friendships at the Sky-Vu. He sold the theater in about 2000. He had a witty sense of humor. He was dearly loved by his family Kail is survived by his loving wife, Pat Ellis; daughter, Linda (Kelly) Beckstead of Idaho Falls, ID; step-daughter, Kathy (Mark) Dietrich of Boise, ID; step-daughter, Vicki Sether of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Boyd (Jan) Ellis of Brigham City, UT; one granddaughter, Carly (Scott) Thueson of Ammon, ID, four grandsons, Scott (Kim) Jeffery of Idaho Falls, ID, Ryan (Angela) Beckstead of Weston, ID, Randon (Nicole) Beckstead of Layton, UT, Jordan Beckstead of Idaho Falls, ID; step-grandson, Shaun Vreeland of Pocatello, ID; nine great-grandchildren, and two step-granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Velma Jean Cousin Ellis; daughter, Carla Jeffery; step-daughter, Jenille Miller; sister, Arvella Bohney, brothers, Clinton, Clifford, Francis, Elmer, John, Kenneth, Melvin and Elmer Ellis. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, with grandson, Ryan Beckstead officiating. The family will visit with friends Saturday 10-10:45 a.m. prior. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery with military rites performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Navy Honor Guard. The family would like to thank the staff at Lincoln Court and Aspen Hospice for their excellent care of Kail. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. D. Kail 11/30/1925 - 2/10/2019Ellis