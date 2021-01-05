Delwyn Ellis Vaughn Ellis Delwyn Vaughn Ellis passed away December 29, 2020. He was born March 5, 1934 at the family home in Riverside, Bingham County, Idaho. His parents were William Vaughn Ellis and Evalyn Elaine Goodwin. Delwyn was raised in a loving home with three sisters and a younger brother. He graduated from Snake River High School in 1952. On February 18, 1955, Delwyn married Barbara Fay Driscoll. They started farming on rented ground in Moreland. Barbara worked at the AEC plant on the Arco desert. When spring broke, Delwyn said to Barbara, "You can either work and pay the hired man or quit your job and be the hired man". They worked together from that day on. In the late fifties, the desert ground was being developed. Delwyn and Barbara cleared and burned brush on two farms. The Ellis' bought small farms adjacent to each other to create larger farms. They produced hay, grain and potatoes. Delwyn started out flood irrigating, improved to hand lines, wheel lines and then pivots to water the thirsty lava ash soil. Delwyn worked hard on the farm while carrying a silent dream of owning at least one hundred head of cattle. He surpassed that dream and a retired neighbor offered Delwyn the registered "OK" brand. Spring range, west of Moreland, and summer pasture near the Blackfoot Reservoir were acquired. A very rocky piece of land was developed into a feedlot and winter calving fields affectionately named, "Lonely Hill". The Ellis' employed many school kids and good farm help over the years. Delwyn became interested in flying and earned his private license in the late 1960s. Flying served as a convenience and an adventure in his occupation. As a partner in the Blackfoot Livestock Auction, he enjoyed working as a cattle buyer in Idaho and surrounding states. Barbara and Delwyn remodeled a small home on Wilson Road. In 1974 their dream home was built on the home place. They had moved four times in a mile and a half. A log cabin was built in Enoch Valley near Henry, Idaho. Life consisted of working hard and playing hard. The best part of all was raising four daughters and a son. Delwyn had a love of horses. Vaughn paid $5 for Delwyn's first horse. As a young farmer, he would ride colts and break them while flood irrigating. Delwyn had a good eye and acquired nice ranch horses to ride working cattle and in the ring at the Blackfoot Livestock Auction. He kept his family and crew in good riding horses. Later, Delwyn owned a few cutting horses and racehorses. He and Barbara enjoyed many winters in Phoenix with friends. But it was always great to get back to home and family. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he was committed to his callings. He enjoyed baseball, basketball, ward outings, pack trips and youth activities. Respecting and honoring his parents, grandparents, and extended relatives was very important. He told stories of their hard work and accomplishments. Delwyn had health challenges, but even in pain was optimistic and a gentleman. Delwyn is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara Fay Driscoll Ellis; his children, Mindy (Ron) Thompson; Gail (Joseph) Ham; Becky (Joel) Motes; Shawn D (Jennifer) Ellis; and Joni (Layne) Polatis; twenty-two grandchildren; thirty-nine great-grandchildren and sisters, Myrna (Galen-dec.) Dance and Joyce (Ralph) Dalley. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Vaughn Ellis and Evalyn Elaine Goodwin; sister Barbara Jean Cleverly; and brother Gail William Ellis. A private family service will be held January 9, 2021. Interment will be in the Riverside Thomas Cemetery. Due to COVID 19 restriction, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the live broadcast at 11am. www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Community Dinner Table/Blackfoot Pantry, PO Box 661, Blackfoot, ID 83221 or Primary Children's Hospital https://intermountainhealthcare.org/primary-childrens/give/gifts-in-kind