Julie Ann Ellis Zimmer, 59, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 24, 2020, at her home. Julie was born November 11, 1960, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Irl K. Ellis and Laura Nellie Waters Ellis. She grew up and attended area schools and graduated from Skyline High School. On October 18, 1986, she married Kelly Lee Zimmer in Idaho Falls, Idaho. From this union they were blessed with three children, Jacob, Alexander and Kaylee. Julie and Kelly made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Julie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and enjoyed gardening, painting, sculpting, sewing, and Jewelry making, She was very creative and caring, involving all around her in her works of art. Julie is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Kelly Zimmer; three children, Jacob Ellis, Alexander Zimmer and Kaylee Zimmer all of Idaho Falls, ID; mother, Laura Nellie Ellis of Ammon, ID; and her brother, Robert Ellis of Richmond, WA, She was preceded in death by her father, Irl K. Ellis; and her brother Dan Ellis. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Julie 11/11/1960 - 9/24/2020Ann Ellis Zimmer
