Denny Elmer Elmer Denny Jim Elmer, 71, of Firth, passed away, Monday, April 19, 2021 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Denny was born November 3, 1949 in Ogden, Utah to James William Elmer and Ada Lucille Zabriskie. Denny grew up in Ogden and attended schools there. Their family moved to Blackfoot when he was 13. He graduated from Blackfoot High School with the class of 1969. On July 12, 1985 he married Betty Jo Pierce in Idaho Falls. In his early years, Denny worked at American Potato. He had also worked as a union worker in various construction jobs and retired from the INEL. He had also mined in Clayton, ID. After his retirement, he continued his real love of farming. Denny was a long time member of the Local Labor Union 155. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, being outdoors, and breaking horses. Most of all he enjoyed being with his family. Denny is survived by his wife, Betty Jo Elmer of Firth; son, Travis (Julie) Elmer of Firth; siblings, Cheral McAlevy of Blackfoot, Linda (Art) Kunz of Chubbuck, Ricky Elmer of Pocatello, Dean (Paula) Elmer of Blackfoot, and Wilma (Scott) Wallace of Blackfoot; six grandchildren, one great grandson, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jerry Elmer and Gene Elmer; and nephew, Jeffrey Elmer. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations to be made to help with funeral and medical costs.
