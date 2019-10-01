Claudia Empey Butts, daughter of the late Sheldon Empey and Fern Sheehan was born March 17, 1948 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Claudia was an avid fisherwomen, hunter, and gardener. She loved to bake, cook, can and feed anyone who stopped by. Her zest for life, adventure and travel gave her a lot of great stories to share and pictures to show. Most importantly the love and pride she had for her family was clear to all that knew her. She peacefully departed this life Friday, September 27, 2019 after a miraculous 13- year battle with pancreatic cancer. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her loving husband of 22 years Tom Butts, brother Bruce Empey (Karen); her children: Rodney Greenhalgh, Denise Clarey (John), Aimee Bowen (Jason) and Wade Greenhalgh, the caring extended Butts family; 12 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews and friends. The family plans to have a private memorial for Claudia, at a later date, to celebrate this dynamos beautiful life. Claudia 3/17/1948 - 9/27/2019Empey Butts