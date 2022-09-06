Donnetta Irene Harris was born February 21, 1932 to William Wylie Harris and Alice Humphreys in St. Anthony, Idaho. Donnetta spent her early childhood in the St. Anthony area and loved being around her grandparents and relatives. Her parents divorced when she was small and her mother moved to Sacramento, California and left her with her father and grandmother Harris in St. Anthony. When she was 8 years old she was sent by train to live with her mother in Sacramento. She attended grade school in Sacramento and later moved with her mother and her step father to Cleveland, Ohio and Puerto Rico. Around the age of 15 she returned to St. Anthony and lived with her grandmother and great grandparents. Her father remarried Maude Killpack and moved to Driggs. Wylie and Maude added 4 more kids to the family, Bill, Dorothy Jean, Robert and John. She attended South Fremont high school and graduated in 1950. While in high school she met and fell in love with Terry Clark and they were married after she graduated. They welcomed a baby girl, Treena Kae, and a year later would have another baby, a boy, Terry Drew. They later divorced, and in 1957 and she married Grant Siddoway. Donnetta and Grant made their home in Teton for the next 25 years. They added three more children, Eileen, Paul and Alan. Donnetta was her children's best cheerleader and supporter. She didn't miss a game, a horse show, or whatever one of them was doing, she kept score, worked the snack shack, washed steers and horses, she loved her children. She loved her yard and you could find her out in her flowers or garden all summer long. She continued that practice even at her apartment in Rexburg until last summer. Donnetta and Grant divorced and she moved to her apartment in Rexburg and went to work for Diet Center as a consultant. Mom enjoyed helping her dieters and made a lot of new friends. She worked at Diet Center until it closed. It was during this time that she married Bill Enget. She loved helping Bill in Island Park and driving around looking at the sheep, the beautiful Idaho scenery and an occasional drive to Fort Hall to gamble. Bill loved Island Park and Mom liked being close to her kids so she kept her apartment in Rexburg and he stayed in Island Park. They would meet at least once a week or more for lunch or dinner, it was the perfect marriage. Bill passed away December 1, 2019. Mom was very close to all of her Mother's sisters and they had fun traveling, whether it was a trip to Oregon to visit Rock and Lila, or a cruise to Alaska. You could always count on a 4 day cemetery cleanup before the big family reunion with the Aunts on Memorial Day, then off to decorate the graves and have a picnic. These aunts were always a special part of mom's life and were like sisters to her. She loved people and was always comfortable hosting or planning a get together. If you were at her home, she would ask several times if there was anything you needed or wanted. She would not let you go home hungry. She loved to cook and always prepared something wonderful. She enjoyed her grand children and attended all of their ball games, dance and music recitals and the fairs so she could watch them show their animals. Mom loved animals probably more than she loved people. We always had a dog or cat in our home, sometimes a bum lamb. Mom was never without a pet. She had her 90th birthday in February and was so excited for her party. Almost all of her family was able to attend. She wanted a bigger party, but because of covid we had to keep it to just immediate family. She had a great time. In April she just didn't seem to have much energy. For the first time in years she didn't feel good enough to work in her yard. In June she had a couple of trips to the hospital and then got referred to hematology where they found she had acute myeloid leukemia. Things just went from bad to worse, and in July we as a family felt she shouldn't be left alone so we moved her to Homestead just across the street from her apartment. She knew a lot of the residents and enjoyed their company until she just didn't feel well enough to leave her room. She continued to watch her ball games and her favorite Hallmark movies. She passed away Friday September 2nd with her family at her side. We are going to miss her so much. We love you Mom! She is survived by her children Terry Drew Clark (Liz) of Grand Junction, Colorado, Eileen Siddoway Parker, Paul Scott Siddoway (Susan), Alan Harris Siddoway (Lisa) all of Teton City, brother John Harris (Marilyn) of Idaho Falls; 13 grandchildren, 37 great- grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband, Bill Enget, daughter Treena Kae Clark Caverhill, brothers William Mont (Bill) Harris and Robert Harris and sister Dorothy Jean Woolstenhulme and son-in-law, Louis Jay Parker. We express special thanks to everyone at the Rexburg Homestead for their attentive care of our mother. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at the Teton LDS church, Teton City. The family will meet with friends and family Wednesday morning from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be at the Parker cemetery under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com. The family suggests donations to the South Fremont Education Foundation. Donnetta 2/21/1932 - 9/2/2022Enget