England Rea England Rea England, 84, of Moreland, passed away, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at her home. Rea was born May 30, 1936 in Treasureton, Idaho to Charles Fredrick Boyce and Coral Aretta Sant. Rea attended school in Dubois and Howe before graduating from Dubois High School. On October 15, 1958 she married Doyle England in Blackfoot, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. The couple made their home in Moreland. Rea was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She faithfully served in many callings. Rea worked for Nonpareil and Basic American. She also worked as a caregiver for elderly couples at an assisted living center in Rose. Rea enjoyed crocheting, quilting, and sewing. Rea is survived by her daughters, Teresa England of Moreland, and Lisa (Terry) Plank of Idaho Falls; siblings, Mary Small of Dubois and Beverly Williams of Idaho Falls; and grandchildren, Charles (Jennifer) Plank, Jacob Plank, and Sabrina Plank, Great grandchildren, Samara Rose Plank, James Richardson, and Elena Richardson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Doyle England; son, Vicilo Charles England; her parents; and siblings, Beth Howard, Afton Richman, and Marchele Neal. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Moreland Cemetery. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those friends and loved ones that prefer to stay home can watch the service on a live broadcast. The service can be viewed at https://www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting.