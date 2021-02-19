Carolyn L. Erickson, 94, of Idaho Falls passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at her home. Carolyn was born May 19,1926, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to C. Ward Lewis and Annie B. Butte Lewis. She grew up and attended schools in Salt Lake City where she graduated from East High School. She also attended the University of Utah. Her working career started when she was sixteen working at Auerbachs Department Store as a check writer and an envelope stuffer for advertising. She also did modeling for Auerbachs, ZCMI, and Makoffs Department Stores. Mom worked as a secretary at Kearns Utah Military Base and at W. P. Fuller Company War Surplus Sales. That is where she met Melvin Leroy Erickson. On February 6,1948, they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. In 1952, Mel and Cal moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in various ward and stake callings. Carolyn enjoyed dancing with Mel and belonged to the Starliters Dance Club. Even in their later years they loved dancing to their favorite music. She enjoyed golfing and bowling, and had a real gift for crafts of all kinds. She enjoyed making things beautiful. Dad was her best friend. She loved him dearly and he would give her the moon if he could . . . and he did. She would say her family was her greatest joy, the little ones being medicine to her soul. She loved us all unconditionally to the moon and back and we loved her. Mel passed away December 17, 2020. Carolyn is survived by her four children: daughter, Layne (Bruce) Crockett of Ammon, Idaho; son, David (Janet) Erickson of Idaho Falls, Idaho; daughter, Lynne (Kenney) Nichols of Salt Lake City, Utah; son, Robert (Josie) Erickson of Idaho Falls, Idaho; 15 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren, and 11 great great grandchildren. We want to give a special thanks to the best neighbors they could ever have. JD, Melisse, Jaxon, Sydney, Jaden, and Cameron Conrad and Pete and Donna Peterson we thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for taking such good care of mom and dad. They loved you all. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Dale, and her eternal sweetheart of 74 years. To honor mom's wishes there will not be a public viewing. A private visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. prior. Services will take place at noon on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Wood Funeral Home, 273 No. Ridge Avenue, Idaho Falls, with Bishop Ryan Storms of the Idaho Falls Sunnyside Ward officiating. Services will be broadcast live on the Wood Funeral Home website, www.woodfuneralhome.com/obituarv/Carolyn Erickson. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park, Idaho Falls, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Crohns Foundation or the Diabetes Foundation. Carolyn 5/19/1926 - 2/13/2021Erickson
