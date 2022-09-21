E. Katherine Erickson, 93, formerly of Idaho Falls, passed away September 18, 2022, at Caring Hearts Assisted Living in Pocatello, ID. Katherine was born February 9, 1929, in Provo, Utah, to William L. Miller and Elsie Katherine Sorensen Miller. She grew up and attended schools in Provo, Utah, graduating from BYU High School. She later graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Clothing and Textiles from Brigham Young University, a Master's Degree in Retailing from New York University, and a teaching certificate in Home Economics Education from the University of Utah. On May 24, 1957, she married Lawrence E. Erickson in the Salt Lake Temple. Katherine and Larry moved for several years due to his occupation, and eventually made their home in Idaho Falls, where Katherine raised her family and later worked in retail sales for over 30 years. Her influence as a mother guided her children to pursue education and lead happy families in creating a large and faithful posterity. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and taught the gospel for many years. She served as Relief Society and Primary Counselor, Visiting Teacher, Librarian, and loved serving at the Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center for three years. She enjoyed doing genealogy, taking care of her home and family, and music. She also was a skilled seamstress and taught sewing to her family and in Continuing Ed. Katherine is survived by her daughter, Anne (Robert) Gray of Wasilla, AK; daughter, Camille (Thomas) Clark of Pocatello, ID; daughter, Elizabeth (Emilio) Escalona of Pocatello, ID; son, David (Jeanine) Erickson of Phoenix, AZ; brother, William L. Miller, Jr. of Kalamazoo, MI; sister-in-law, Carole Cannon of Salt Lake City, UT; 19 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her great-granddaughter, Audrey Clark. Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at the Home Ranch Ward, 2051 S. Emerson in Idaho Falls, with Bishop Jeff Westfall officiating. Services will be broadcast live. The family will visit with friends from 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Special thanks to the wonderful care givers at Caring Hearts and Heritage Home Health, and to Dr. LaVonne Mills, her physician. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Katherine 2/9/1929 - 9/18/2022Erickson