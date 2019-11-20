Lynn Howard Erickson, 73, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 18, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after a heart attack. Lynn was the first child born to Lloyd Kenneth Erickson and Doris Wilhelmina Pickett Erickson on December 7, 1945, in Idaho Falls, ID. He attended schools at New Sweden, O.E. Bell and Idaho Falls High School. He was president of the FFA. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He joined the United States Navy serving in the Naval Construction Battalion as a "Seabee." Lynn served two tours in Vietnam and one in the Antarctic from 1965 to 1969. He received an Honorable Discharge. Lynn worked in shipping and receiving for Chesbro Music Company for forty years. He also worked on the family farm. He enjoyed old cars, bowling, fishing, hunting and hiking. He often drove his Model A in 4th of July parades; accompanied by nieces, nephews and family members. He was a member of the Vintage Motor Car Club of America, Veterans Motor Car Club, Eastern Idaho Early Iron organization, Model A Club of America, Model T Club of America, Antique Studebaker Drivers Club, and the Horseless Carriage Club of America. He never married but was much loved by all his nieces and nephews, his fellow antique car enthusiasts, bowling buddies and coffee friends. Lynn is survived by his brother, Gary (Maureen) Erickson of Knoxville, TN; sisters, Doralee Hathaway and Barbara Thurber, both of Idaho Falls; and brother-in-law, Blair Hendricks of Ammon, ID. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Doris Erickson; sister, Susan Hendricks; and brother-in-law, Roy Hathaway. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery (4600 S. Yellowstone Hwy). The family will visit with friends Wednesday evening from 6:30-8 p.m. and Thursday from 11-12 p.m. both times at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge Avenue). Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery . Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Lynn 12/7/1945 - 11/18/2019Howard Erickson