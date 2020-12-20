Melvin Leroy Erickson, 95, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 17, 2020, at his home. He was under the care of Encompass Hospice. Mel was born July 24, 1925, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Henry Leroy Erickson and Erma Sophia Anderson Erickson. He grew up and attended schools in Salt Lake City and graduated from Granite High School. He also attended the University of Utah. Mel served in the United States Navy during World War II. On February 6, 1948, he married Carolyn Janice Lewis in the Salt Lake Temple. Mel and Cal made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Mel worked in sales earning many awards for his salesmanship. He worked for Pacific Finance Inc, J.Ed Browning, Hart Pontiac Cadillac, KTEE radio station, and Harris Publishing, Inc. Mel was a civic and community leader and served on the Idaho Falls City Council for 32 years. In his honor, Mel Erickson Sunnyside Park is named after him for his many years of service to the city. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in various ward and stake callings. He was an avid Jazz and Utes fan. He especially enjoyed following Alex Smith. He coached youth city league basketball, baseball and the Idaho Falls High School girls golf team. Mel is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Erickson of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Layne (Bruce) Crockett of Ammon, ID; son, David (Janet) Erickson of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Lynne (Kenney) Nichols of Salt Lake City, UT; son, Robert (Josie) Erickson of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Douglas (Mary) Erickson of Salt Lake City, UT; 15 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren, and 11 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Paul Erickson and Scott Erickson. Private family services will take place at 11 a.m. on December 22, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home 273 North Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls, ID with Bishop Ryan Storms officiating. Because of COVID concerns, the services will be available online for friends to view on the Wood Funeral Home website, www.woodfuneralhome.com/obituary/Mel-Erickson. The family will visit with friends Monday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the charity of your choice. Military Rites will be performed by the Shelley American Legion Post 93 Memorial Team and Navy Honor Guard. Mel 7/24/1925 - 12/17/2020Erickson
