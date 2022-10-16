Marjorie Ann Erickson-Schmid of Rancho Cucamonga, CA passed away at her home on March 7, 2022. Marjie was born on August 20, 1947 in Idaho Falls, ID to Marvin and Lois Erickson. Marjie attended New Sweden Elementary School, Clair E. Gale Junior High School and Idaho Falls High School. She graduated from Northwest Nazarene University, Nampa, ID with a Bachelor's degree in elementary education. She received her M. Ed degree from San Diego State University. Marjie taught elementary school classes at Ethel Boyes Elementary, Idaho Falls, Rowland Heights Elementary, Shelyn Elementary, Rowland Heights, CA and Hollingworth Elementary, West Covina, CA before retiring in 2009. Her teaching career spanned over 40 years. Marjie spent most of her summers in Idaho Falls on the family farm in New Sweden until her parents passed away. She loved boating and fishing with her siblings in the Island Park area. She enjoyed traveling and was a great planner and organizer of awesome vacations. She went on an Alaskan cruise, Caribbean cruise including the Panama Canal and Costa Rica, visited the Holy Land and Sweden to connect with family who lives there. She loved seeing the sights in the USA, especially Yellowstone National Park, Nashville, TN, the Ozarks, Lake Tahoe, the California coastline and various wine country areas. Marjie had a deep Christian faith and attended La Habra Christian Church, La Habra Heights, CA. She served as the organist for several years , sang in the choir and was a member of Eve Circle. Marjie developed a special friendship with the teachers she met at Shelyn Elementary School at the beginning of her career. They planned many activities together, and when they all retired they continued to meet every week for lunch, dinner, plays, musicals and anything fun and/or entertaining in the Orange County/LA area and elsewhere. Marjie was a loving, compassionate, generous and supportive daughter, sister, auntie and grandmother to all of her family. She had a beautiful, radiant smile, was a great listener and focused on everyone's well being and happiness. She never failed to send a card for birthdays, Christmas and special occasions. She was deeply loved and a loyal confidant and friend. She never hesitated to take her nieces, nephews and their children to Disneyland, sometimes multiple times a year. Her granddaughters will always have fond memories of weekend sleepovers and shopping sprees for their birthdays. Marjie is survived by her aunt Sharon Brown, Anaheim, CA, brother Douglas Erickson, Boise, ID, sister Lenora (Dan) Murphy, Reno, NV, nieces Traci (Scott) Snouffer and Darci (Curt) Actis, nephews Troy Tyler, Marc Spencer and Justin Erickson, step-daughter Kymberli (Doug) White, granddaughters Chelcie and Madison White and several great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nephews and great-great nieces and cousins. Marjie was preceded in death by her parents and sister Laura Tyler. A private interment ceremony will be held in the New Sweden Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her parents. Marjorie Ann Erickson-Schmid
