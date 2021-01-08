Betty Erramouspe Erramouspe Betty Lou Wilde Erramouspe, age 94, passed away on January 5, 2021, in her home, surrounded by family. Betty was born August 10, 1926, in Mink Creek, Idaho, to Oscar Lawrence Wilde and Martha Petersen. Betty was the seventh of ten children, born to Oscar and Martha. Betty attended grade school in Mink Creek, and graduated from high school in Preston, Idaho in 1943. During her senior year, Betty joined the Cadet Nurses Course and then attended the University of Utah, completing her nurse's training at the LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. She graduated in 1947, and subsequently passed her state board exams, fulfilling her dream of becoming a registered nurse. After several jobs in the nursing field, she then became the head of the Oneida Hospital in Malad, Idaho, where she met the love of her life, Albert Erramouspe. The happy couple were married on March 22, 1950. Betty and Albert were the proud parents of two children, Debra Erramouspe and John (Diana) Erramouspe. Betty was a selfless person always putting family, friends and neighbors first. She was always there to help anyone in need. Betty was an avid sports fan and participant. She enjoyed supporting her family in whatever activity in which they were participating and never missed a game, event, recital, etc. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, eight siblings and her husband Albert. Betty is survived by her children, Debra and John and her sister Dixey Bennett. Betty leaves behind eight (8) grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. All of whom will greatly miss her. A funeral will be held at Hawker Funeral Home at 132 S. Shilling Ave., in Blackfoot, Idaho on January 12, 2021 at 11:00 am. The family with meet with friends for one hour prior to the service. The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of Aspen Home Health and Hospice and Comfort Home Care for the compassionate assistance that they provided to Betty.