The family of Ernest LaMar Escott announces his graduation from this life on December 3, 2020. LaMar was our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to so many. LaMar loved his life here with his family and friends. Born in Pocatello to Ernest and Viola Escott, he lived his entire life in eastern Idaho and grew up working on the family farm near Shelley. He learned to work hard for the things he loved. He graduated from Shelley High School, where he had met his future wife, Sheryl Waite. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple and began their life together working for Western Air Lines and later Delta for thirty-seven years. They brought five children into their family, Stephanie Escott, Kelley (Layne) Cook, Julie (Gary) Hanson, Shari Escott and Michael (Becky) Escott. He loved being outdoors and working on the farm. His father bought him a pony when he turned six, and he always loved horses. He was a hunting guide and cook in the Star Valley mountains part-time for 37 years, and he and Sheryl worked frequently as camp hosts in Yellowstone and other places. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints he served in many callings, including scouting, where he helped raise young men to high ideals. He was genuinely concerned about people, and quietly put that concern into action for so many. He lived a wonderful life and has moved on to meet his departed loved ones. He was a good man, beloved by many, and will be dearly missed until we see him again by the grace of Jesus Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Carolyn Burke Mickelson; a brother, Richard; and a daughter, Stephanie. He is survived by his wife and four children, a brother, Jay (Terri) Escott; six grandchildren, five step-grandchildren and eight great grandchildren and four step great grandchildren. Private funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. Because of COVID concerns, the services will be available on-line for friends to view on the Wood Funeral Home website, www.woodfuneralhome.com. There will be no viewing. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that you donate to your favorite charity in memory of LaMar Escott. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Ernest 7/30/1936 - 12/3/2020LaMar Escott
