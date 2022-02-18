Leola Hadden May Esplin, 89, passed away on February 15, 2022 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was born in Jackson, Wyoming on October 20, 1932. She was the first child of Leland Wood May and Lola Marie Lunbeck May. She lived her early years in Jackson then her family moved to American Fork, Utah. She graduated from American Fork High School in 1951. She then attended BYU and graduated in Elementary Education in 1955 While attending BYU, she met Leon Esplin. Leola waited for Leon for two years as he served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After Leon's mission, the two were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on February 3, 1956. The two made their home in Idaho Falls and Shelley before settling on the family farm in Basalt, Idaho. Leola and Leon were blessed with seven children. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many responsible callings including Relief Society President, Stake Primary Presidency and Ward/Primary Organist. She was blessed to be a stay at home mom and also taught piano lessons to many children in the area. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, gardening and canning. She enjoyed spending time with her family in the outdoors camping. She is survived by her children David (Angie) Esplin, Darin (Annette) Esplin, Diane Beahm, Delyn (Shelly) Esplin, Deana (Hap) Johnson, Debra (Ross) Harris and Kent (Betty) Esplin. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Leon her parents, four brothers, one grandson and two sons in-law. She was blessed with 31 grand-children and 37 great-grand-children. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday February 19, 2022 at the Firth Stake Center (823 North 675 East) in Basalt. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak Street) in Shelley and Saturday morning from 10:00 till 10:40 A .M. at the church. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Leola 10/20/1932 - 2/15/2022Hadden Esplin