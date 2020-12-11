Dale Evans William Evans Dale William Evans was born in Malad, Idaho, on October 25, 1940, the third child and first son of Dale A. Evans and Arvilla Clegg Evans. He was welcomed by sisters Renee and Marie and later became the older brother to Kim C., Mark and Danielle. He attended schools in Malad where he was active in sports and excelled in basketball, football and track, earning him the nickname of "Speed". He graduated in 1959 from Malad High School. After graduation, he attended Utah State University in Logan, Utah. He was called to serve a two-year mission in 1960 for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the North/Central British mission, former home to many of his ancestors. His testimony of the gospel grew and was strengthened through many of his mission experiences. After returning home from his mission, he was reunited with his sweetheart, Gwendolyn Waldron, and a few months later they were married and sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan Utah LDS temple on February 1, 1963. They made their home in Malad and were blessed with a son, Dale Alan. They moved to Logan, Utah, to attend school and were blessed with a daughter, Lisa. When he was ready to start his life-long career in sales, they moved to Blackfoot and then Idaho Falls where daughters Leah and Shana were born to complete the family. Dale loved the car business and spent his career building a clientele of customers who regarded him as a true friend and a trusted salesman. His love of the business took him to St. Anthony, Rexburg, and eventually Pocatello where he retired in 2008 after 45 years of selling cars and trucks. He had a successful career in sales, but even more important to him were the friendships and connections he built with his customers and co-workers who became his life-long friends. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with a strong testimony and a desire to serve. He and his mother earned his Eagle Scout. He served in many callings and treasured the time he served his ward members as their Bishop. Dale and Gwen were called in 2013 as missionaries to the Washington DC LDS temple for one year. They cherished this experience together and made many lasting memories and friends. They then served as senior missionaries with Pathway and helped students prosper and grow through this program. He loved the outdoors and spent his whole life fishing, hunting, camping and golfing. His favorite places were Heise, Island Park, Chesterfield, Mackay, and the hills surrounding Malad. Family was everything to him, and he loved each new grandchild and great-grandchild as if they were the most precious things on earth, because they were just that to him. He had the ability to find the good in everyone. His sharp wit and sense of humor was in a class all by itself. Nobody could deliver the dry humor one-liners the way he could. Dale peacefully passed away at his home in Pocatello on Sunday, December 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Renee Schlehuber Smith and husband Elden, and Danielle Guazzini and husband Sam; and two grandchildren, Marcie and Michael Rigby. He is survived by his wife; sister Marie (Bill) Neal, Malad, brothers Kim C. (Sue) Evans, Malad, Mark C. (Shaleen) Evans, Bullhead City, AZ., children, Alan (Kami) Evans, Pocatello, Lisa (Craig) Rowland, Blackfoot, Leah (Brent) Rigby, Blackfoot, and Shana (Rob) Erikson, Idaho Falls; 12 grandchildren, Dale Jade (Melody) Evans, Shelby (Harrison) Smith, Macey Evans, Brian Rowland, Kollinda (Jarid) Vollmer, Mindie (Eric) Loosli, Whitnie (Sean) Thompson, Brittnie (Stettsen) Beard, Madison Rigby, Makenzie (Ian) Woodward, Kyal Erikson, and Makynlie Erikson; 14 great-grandchildren, Hadley Evans, Dash Smith, Kooper Rowland, Drake and Danika Vollmer, Karlie and Kolton Loosli, Andi Jo and Jett Thompson, Paisynn, Haidynn, and Rigby Beard, Savana and Hailey Woodward. A private family visitation will take place at Colonial Funeral Home on Friday, December 11, 2020, with private funeral services on Saturday, December 12, 2020. Interment will be in the Malad Cemetery following the services and is open to the public. Those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/42349