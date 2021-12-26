Denton L Evans, 74, of Menan, Idaho, passed away peacefully December 21, 2021, at the Idaho Falls Community Hospital, from complications due to multiple strokes and severe pneumonia. He was born June 3, 1947, in Vernal, Utah, to Ashel John Evans and Gladys Darlene Davis. He was the third of four children. Denton graduated from Uintah High School in Vernal, Utah, in 1965. He then attended Brigham Young University for one year, after which he served a two-year LDS mission to the Central Atlantic States, which included Virginia, North Carolina, and West Virginia. Upon completing his LDS mission, he returned to BYU and received his Bachelor's Degree in Communications and Speech, along with a teaching certificate. He went on to earn a Master's Degree in Educational Psychology and Counseling, and was a dissertation and class shy of completing his Doctorate. He is survived by his former wife, Marsha Ann Evans, who he married on September 10, 1971, in the Salt Lake City, Utah Temple. Denton is also survived by his sister, DaShel (Merlyn) Watkins of Orem; sister-in-law, Lydia Evans of Kaysville; six sons and two daughters, Paris (Tina) Evans of Shelley, Troy (TyAnna) Evans of Rexburg, Jason (Camille) Evans of Rexburg, Ryan Evans of Las Vegas, Erik (Natalie) Evans of Burley, Luke Evans of Menan, Michelle (Richard) Sedgwick of Hobbs, and Bethany Evans of Menan; 26 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly. Denton was a true blue BYU Cougar and loved going to their football games. He loved animals, fishing (his beloved Henry's Lake with family and friends), eating good food, guns, hunting, boating, jet-skiing, four wheelers, waterskiing, wakeboarding, movies, westerns, and sports. Denton was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a profound love for the Savior all his life. He had a strong testimony of the gospel and served faithfully in numerous callings. He lived by the motto, "when in doubt, be kind." He, himself, was a kind, loving, quiet, humble man with an excellent sense of humor. Denton taught school for the Church Educational System for seven years at Skyline High School, twelve years at Idaho Falls High School, and two years at Ririe High School. Later, he became a public school instructor in Fort Hall, then became a counselor, district test coordinator, and teacher for fourteen years in Terreton, Idaho, for both the Elementary and Jr. High School. He was a master teacher with numerous awards. He loved his students and they loved him. Upon retirement, he enjoyed living in the beautiful home he and his sons and daughters built in Menan, Idaho, where you could see for miles in any direction, including the Snake River, the Grand Tetons, and the Rexburg Temple where he served weekly. Denton was preceded in death by his parents; older brother, Ashel Almond Evans; and younger brother, Richard Davis Evans, who only lived one week. A viewing will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side (963 S. Ammon Road, Ammon, Idaho). Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Menan 3rd Ward (698 N. 3600 E. Menan, Idaho). Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Denton 6/3/1947 - 12/21/2021L Evans
