Dixie Lee Andrews Evans, 78, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully at home on January 1, 2023. She was under the care of Brio Hospice. The family would like to express a special thank you to Angela. Dixie was born in Malad, Idaho, on September 27, 1944, to James Richard Andrews and Verda Evelyn Stowe Andrews. She is the youngest of two daughters. She grew up in Malad, Idaho, where she graduated from Malad High School in 1962. She continued her education by completing an 18 month secretarial course from Steven Henager Business College. Dixie spent many hours with her mom and dad on the farm in Daniels, Idaho. It has always been a special place in her heart. In 2006, Paul and Dixie put a home on the farm which the family enjoys today. On a weekend visit home in the fall of 1963, Paul Evans asked Dixie out on a date. They continued seeing one another and were married on April 10, 1964. Their family was sealed on March 28, 1975, in the Los Angeles Temple. Dixie was employed throughout her married years and worked various secretarial positions. After their move to Idaho Falls, Idaho, she worked at the Department of Energy (DOE) where she retired in 2004. Dixie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in various positions in the Primary, Young Women and Relief Society Organizations. Dixie is survived by her husband of 58 years, Paul M. Evans; their two sons, Roger Paul (Kristi) Evans and Brent Allen (Deborah) Evans; one daughter, Brenda Ann (Scott) Barrie; thirteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Dixie is also survived by two nieces, Sharon Ward Fraser and Karen Ward (Delbert) Owens; and one nephew, James R. "Jim" (Noreene) Ward. She is preceded in death by her parents, James Richard and Verda Andrews; her sister, Lois Andrews Ward Holt; a nephew, Eldon "Butch" Ward; and a brother-in-law, Eldon Ward. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Cedar Ridge Ward, 3195 South Holmes with Bishop Brady Kay officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9-9:45 a.m. prior to services. Both visitations will be held at the church. Burial will be in Malad City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Dixie 9/27/1944 - 1/1/2023Lee Evans
