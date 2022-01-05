Beth Winmill Fackrell, our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully at her home on January 3, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born in Howe Idaho to Joseph Smith Winmill and Ethel Mathie on November 9, 1930. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She attended Ricks college and graduated from BYU with a teaching degree. After teaching for a couple of years, she fulfilled a full-time mission in New Zealand. Some of her most treasured memories were of traveling around the world for 2 months after her mission. She taught school in Basalt, Idaho and West Jordan Utah. She married Elmo Dee Fackrell in the Idaho Falls temple on June 24, 1960. In 1964, they moved to Woodville where she spent the rest of her life. They have 3 children John, Lisa and JoBeth. She taught school in Shelley for many years and especially loved teaching 3rd grade. She had a great love for music and playing the piano. She taught piano lessons to many of the kids in the Woodville area. She enjoyed gardening and drawing. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and could often be found in the backyard throwing a ball to kids and grandkids. She spent her later years helping Elmo in the store. She made many great friendships with so many in the Woodville area. To all that knew her, she was very soft spoken her whole life but left a big impact on many. She is survived by her 3 children John (Mary) Fackrell, Lisa Valenzuela, JoBeth Burwell 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and brother-in-law Gary (Ann) Fackrell. She is preceded in death by her parents, all of her 11 siblings and spouses, her husband Elmo Fackrell and Son in law Doug Burwell. We want to thank Aspen hospice for the great care and friendship she received. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Woodville First Ward Chapel (1155 North 700 East) in Shelley . The family will meet with friends Friday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) and Saturday morning from 9:30 till 10:40 A.M. at the church. Burial will be in the Riverside Thomas Cemetery. Those who would like to participate in the funeral service remotely are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at https://sites.google.com/view/shelleystake/sacrament and selecting Woodville Building. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Beth 11/9/1930 - 1/3/2022Winmill Fackrell