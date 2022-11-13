Roxie Louise Fager, 93, formerly of Idaho Falls, passed away November 9, 2022, at Pheasant View Assisted Living Center in Layton, UT. Roxie was born on June 17, 1929, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming to Francis Earl and Louise Lewis Williams. Her family lived in Wyoming and California before moving to Driggs, Idaho, where she attended grade school. Roxie later moved to Idaho Falls, where she graduated from Idaho Falls High School. She learned office practice and loved being a secretary. On May 10, 1947, Roxie married Willard Milton "Bill" Fager in Idaho Falls. They were sealed as husband and wife for time and eternity in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple on June 17, 1970. They served together in that temple as volunteer workers for many years. They loved live music and dance and were long-time members of local dance groups. Roxie was called to serve in various positions as an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved doing temple and family history work for members of her dear family. She sought the well-being of them all. She will be remembered as an excellent homemaker who enjoyed cooking, keeping a clean house, and having homemade bread waiting for her children when they came home from school. She will be remembered for her years of charitable and tender care as a mother and grandmother of children who suffered from debilitating illnesses. Roxie served in many local campaigns to help raise funds for the disabled. She served in the LDS Hospital Pink Ladies Auxiliary for many years. She will be remembered as a merciful and generous friend to all. Some parting expressions of gratitude were for angelic neighbors who helped her in her time of need with rides and other things when she could no longer see. She praised her posterity for faithfully honoring her testimony and for giving her the care she needed to survive a deadly plague and serious injury. Roxie has missed her husband, Bill, since 2010; she is also proceeded in death by her sister, Frances Sheppard; and her brother, Frank Williams. She is survived by her six children: Louise (Maurice, deceased) Ohumukini of Salt Lake City, Utah, Gregg (Trudena) Fager of Farmington, Utah, Vance (Diane) Fager of Kearney, Missouri, Kirsten Fager of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Ann (Scott) Driggs of Mesa, Arizona, and Maureen (Bryce, deceased) Wallace of Everett, Washington; 24 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. In Lieu of flowers, the family invites contributions to your charity of choice. The family's heartfelt gratitude is extended to all who eased Roxie's homeward journey, including her kindly caregivers at Teton Retinal Institute, Bountiful Hearing Center, and Pheasant View Assisted Living. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the LDS Church building at 1235 Juniper Dr., Idaho Falls. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m., Friday, November 18, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St., Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to the services. The interment will be at the Shelley-Hillcrest Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Roxie 6/17/1929 - 11/9/2022Louise Fager
