Wendy Michelle Faler was born November 7 1950, and passed peacefully from this earth into the arms of her sisters, brother, and parents on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, with complications from B-Cell Lymphoma. Wendy was born and raised in Pocatello, Idaho. She was the daughter of Odell and Minnie Madsen, the youngest of six children. Wendy graduated from Pocatello High School in 1969, then attended ISU and Brigham Young University. While attending BYU, she met Duane Crook. They were married June 19, 1972, in the Salt Lake Temple. They had three children Onala Perkins, Chelsey Anderson, and Tyson Crook. In October of 1979, Wendy and Duane added three more children, Julianne, Danielle, and Justin to their family after a tragic small engine plane crash took the lives of her dear sister Kathy Morris and brother-in-law Brent Morris outside of Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Wendy and Duane later divorced in 1984. On February 9th 1991, Wendy married William Faler and they were together until her last day. She loved all colors of nature and broadened her love for flowers using her gift for floral arranging. She created arrangements for numerous homes, weddings, hospitals, many proms, and lots and lots of dance recitals. She loved filling her colored glass vases with beautiful fresh flowers and delighted at making people happy through her floral arranging. Wendy found a tiny little "cottage" in Lava Hot Springs and enjoyed filling it with antique treasures, and "digging in the dirt." She and Bill spent most weekends making rock trails, railroad tie steps, and filling the yard with the most beautiful perennial flowers! Her favorite flowers were always the delphiniums because they reminded her of her father's piercing blue eyes. Her dying wish is for her posterity to love and cherish her little cottage and continue to make sweet memories there. She was well known for her love for shoes, and never could figure out exactly how many pairs she owned. It didn't matter if she wore them over and over again, once, or never. She loved her shoes! Wendy you will be so very missed! Your beautiful smile, your funny stories, your contagious laugh, your beautiful creations, your warm hugs, and encouraging words, but her legacy of unconditional love for all will live on and we will all have a special guardian angel watching over us! Thank you Wendy, Mom, Momma, Mommy, Bumpy, Blondie, Grandma, Sister, Wendy Bird and friend for your wonderful example you are to all of us! You are so very loved, and cherished, but we all know you are having the most glorious reunion right now and making the most beautiful flower arrangements only one can imagine! Wendy is survived by her husband, Bill; daughters, Onala (Brad) Perkins and Chelsey Anderson; sons, Tyson Crook, Justin (Nancy) and Brad Faler; and brothers, Jim Madsen and Eric Madsen; 19 Grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren; and her dog Raisin. Wendy was preceded in death by her sisters Kathy and Julie, brother Carl, and her parents Odell and Minnie Madsen. The Faler Family would like to thank Dr. Dane Dixon, and staff at Teton Cancer Institute for the years of love, hope and support they showed to Wendy through the years. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 10-10:45 a.m., both times at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Wendy 11/7/1950 - 8/31/2022Faler
