Matthew Lynn Tuma ~ Fangsrud, 24, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Monday morning, May 4, 2020 at his home in Williston. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Matthew's Life will be held at a later date in Idaho. Matthew Tuma was born on November 30, 1995 to Eric Fangsrud and Lisa Tuma in Blackfoot, Idaho. He was raised and educated in Blackfoot along with his six brothers and sisters. He later moved to Williston, North Dakota with his father. Matthew loved animals, enjoyed fishing, and reading his bible. He was passionate about learning. He was a smart, genuine, charismatic young man. Matthew also had a great sense of humor. Matthew had many nieces and nephews that he grew up with. He loved them all, and they all loved him. His family has lovingly shared a few memories, poems, and thoughts... "God gives the hardest battle to his strongest soldier" -Kaden I remember in 2013 we went out for a drive, and I taught you how to drive stick. We stopped by moms and you were so excited to drive stick and tell mom about it! -Kaden "In this life we here all pray, you have peace and warmth and sunny days. The light of your smile we hold true, till the end of time, it will carry us through. Be well baby brother, love is all there is. Find the strength baby brother, love is all there is." -Hillary "I'm sending a dove to heaven with a parcel on its wings, be careful when you open it, it's full of beautiful things. Inside are a million kisses, wrapped up in a million hugs, to say how much I miss you, and to send you all my love. I hold you close within my heart and there you will remain to walk with me throughout my life until I see you again." -Kamille "I'll always remember how you loved to pick dandelions and bring them to me. Now when I see dandelions I will be reminded you are watching over me and thinking of me. Now I'll pick dandelions for you, and sending my love to you" -Mom Until We Meet Again "Those special moments of you will always bring a smile. If only I could have you back for just a little while. Then we could sit and talk again, just like we used to do. You always meant so very much and always will too. The fact that you're no longer here will always cause me pain, but you're forever in my heart until we meet again." -Mom Matthew is survived by his father, Eric Fangsrud of Williston North Dakota and Lisa Tuma of Basalt Idaho; his brothers Drey Fangsrud of North Dakota, Kaden Howell of Idaho, and Lucas Tuma of North Dakota; sisters, Hillary (Tyrel) Bingham of North Dakota, Kasi (John) Cummings of California, Kamille Tuma of Idaho; nephews, Preston Cummings, Kolson Howell, Draiden Fangsrud, Eric Matthew Iverson, and Devin Iverson; nieces, Trinity Cummings, Madison Cummings, Aubri Howell, Elexus Fangsrud, Karena Iverson, and Kelsie Iverson. Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Matthew or leave condolences for his family. The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family. Matthew 11/30/1995 - 5/4/2020Lynn Tuma - Fangsrud