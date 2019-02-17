DeMar B. Farmer (Tony) 89, of Arco, Idaho, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16th, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving wife, Nona, and family. Our husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather was born November 18, 1929 in Arco, Idaho. He was the son of Lorenzo Stuart and Hazel Combe Farmer. He grew up and attended school in Arco, Idaho. Tony enlisted in the army in April 1951 and served in the Korean War. On May 25, 1955 he married Nona Bowden in Moore, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple June 6, 1960. Tony was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons, sons in law, and grandchildren. He was a member of the VFW. He was also a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints serving as Ward Clerk for 29 years as well as various other callings. He is survived by his wife, Nona Farmer, Arco, Idaho, his children Tonya (Phillip) Ivie, Arco, Idaho, Julie (Rusty) Haney, Iona, Idaho, Kirk, (Tracy) Farmer, Logan, Utah, Randy (Laurie) Farmer, Driggs, Idaho, Lori (Greg) Parkinson, Highland, Utah, and Carl (Lanell) Farmer, Idaho Falls, Idaho, 31 grandchildren, and 63 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Lloyd Farmer and Darrell Farmer, his sisters Yvonne Johnson, and Delores Sohn. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Arco, Idaho with a viewing at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery under the direction of the Anderson Family Funeral Home. DeMar "Tony" 11/18/1929 - 2/16/2019B. Farmer