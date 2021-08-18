Lois Fern Whiting Farr passed away, Friday, August 13, 2021 at her home, following an extended illness. She was born June 10, 1935 in Salmon, Idaho, the seventh girl and ninth child born to Ralph A Whiting and Irene Snyder Whiting. She spent her early years in Salmon, Idaho growing up on a cattle ranch along the Lemhi River. She spent many hours playing and working with her sisters and brothers, milking cows and working in the fields. She graduated from Salmon High School in 1953. She attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah and graduated with her Bachelor degree in Education in 1957. Lois met her future husband, David Farr while attending BYU and they were married on August 10, 1957 in Salmon, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. After graduating from BYU, Lois and David moved to Arizona where she taught 8th grade English for over 33 years in the Holbrook and Snowflake school districts. She touched the lives of many young people. While living in Arizona she became close to her Farr family and loved and considered each of them brothers and sisters. She loved and was very close to all her nieces and nephews on both sides of the family. Lois was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully to the end. She served a mission to the Portsmouth Virginia Mission from 1999 through 2001 and was a temple officiator in the Idaho Falls Temple for 10 years. After her mission she moved to Blackfoot, Idaho and bought a home here. She loved being back in Idaho where she was close to lots of family. She can be remembered shopping and having lunch in town with her sister Colleen, who will miss her dearly. She had many hobbies including traveling, gardening, reading, making beautiful quilts, and taking good care of her home. She had many friends and loved everyone she met. She and six of her best friends from high school met each year where they would spend a week together. She loved meeting and being with them each year. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, David B. Farr; son, David W. Farr; parents, Ralph and Irene Whiting; and eight siblings, Helen Parmenter, Clint Whiting, Kathryne Stokes, Margaret Patten, Lucille Infanger, Ralph Whiting, Mirla Morgan, and Dan Whiting. She is survived by her sister, Colleen Arave; and brother-in-law, Theo Morgan. She is also survived by her daughter, Colleen Liljenquist of Blackfoot; and daughter-in-law, Jewel Davidson of Blackfoot; and her 10 grandchildren, Brittney Holden, Blake (Kathrine) Farr, Keegan (Alex) Liljenquist, Tesia (Cayston) Pickens, Gabby Farr, Hailey (Hagen) Lamb, Brian Jackel, Jaden Liljenquist, Zack Liljenquist, and Wyatt Liljenquist; and 4 great granddaughters. According to her own words, Lois said, "I had a great life. I am blessed to have many friends and family that I enjoy spending time with, especially my grandchildren and great grandchildren whom I love and adore! They are the most perfect wonderful grandchildren in the entire world!"A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Blackfoot Stake Center, 1650 Highland Dr in Blackfoot, ID. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, August 20, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S Shilling Ave in Blackfoot, and for one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the stake center. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Lois 6/10/1935 - 8/13/2021Farr