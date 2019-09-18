After a valiant battle with depression, Nicholas Joseph Jackson Fedorff, our beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin, chose to leave this world on September 14, 2019. Nick entered this world, the first born child of Joab and Sarah Fedorff on June 15, 2001, at Bingham Memorial Hospital. Eagerly awaited and very much wanted. Nick grew up in Idaho Falls, attending Linden Park Elementary, Taylorview Middle School, and was a Senior at Idaho Falls High School at the time of his death. In 2008, Nick was joined by a baby sister, Catie. He immediately became her self-appointed super hero. Nick enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. His hobbies included pop culture, music, video games, watching his beloved 49ers, and had a deep love of Mountain Dew and Takis. Nick was always a champion for the underdog, the bullied, the marginalized, and he was always kind, compassionate and giving. Nick brought joy anywhere he was and he had a wicked sense of humor. Nick leaves behind his parents, Joab and Sarah Fedorff, a sister, Catherine Fedorff, grandmother, Christy Robison, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Nick was preceded in death by his grandfather, Hiram Robison, grandmother, Bernardine Texeira, and grandparents, Ralland and Barbara Fedorff. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, Ammon, Idaho 83406. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services, both visitations at the funeral home. In honor of Nick, please wear your favorite football team items, super hero items, pop culture items, or the colors of his beloved 49ers. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family can be made at any US Bank branch, in memory of Nicholas Fedorff. If you or someone you love is struggling, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1 (800) 273-TALK (8255), chat online at https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/ or text "HELLO" to 741741. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Nick 6/15/2001 - 9/14/2019Fedorff