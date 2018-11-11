Earl Feinauer, 93, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 8, 2018, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Earl was born September 8, 1925, in Montpelier, Idaho, to Christian Frederick Feinauer and Jennie Pearl Nowland Feinauer. He grew up in Dingle and Montpelier, Idaho. He attended the Alton one-room schoolhouse and graduated from Montpelier High School. Earl then attended Utah State University and Idaho State University. He later went on to attend Reactor Training School in California, Tennessee and Texas. Earl served in the US Navy during WWII. On June 2, 1949, he married Marva Thompson in Salt Lake City Temple. To this union were born six children, Bruce, Sandra, Lynn, Linda, Helen and Michael. Earl and Marva made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Earl worked as a Nuclear Physicist at the INL. Marva passed away on January 7, 2002. He later married Nona Marie Fannin. Nona passed away on November 30, 2008. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a Bishop in the Idaho Falls 17th Ward, officiator in the Idaho Falls Temple and a counselor in the West Stake Presidency. Earl enjoyed serving and helping others come back to church. He enjoyed hiking, John Wayne and Disney movies, the Lawrence Welk Show and gardening. Earl had a love for classical musical and he enjoyed playing the clarinet in his younger years. Earl is survived by his children son, Bruce Christian (Linda) Feinauer of Aldine, TX; daughter, Sandra Rae (Dalton) McArthur of Orem, UT; son, Lynn Ralph (Patricia) Feinauer of Grand Prairie, TX; daughter, Linda Grace (Edgar) Jones of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Helen Dawn (John) Dunkley of Rexburg, ID; sister, Shirley Toomer of Cokeville, WY; sister-in-law, Carole Feinauer of Montpelier, ID; sister-in-law, Faye Kunz of Montpelier, ID; 36 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wives, Marva Feinauer and Nona Marie Fannin; son, Michael Earl Feinauer, brothers, Wendell Feinauer and Don Kunz; and son-in-law, Dave Hinkley. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 17, 2018, at Grandview Ward, 1450 Mountain View Lane, with Bishop Jeff Clifford officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 7-8:30 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue and Saturday from 9:45-10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and the Navy Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Earl 9/8/1925 - 11/8/2018Feinauer