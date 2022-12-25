John "Pete" Felin, 86, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2022, at Lincoln Court Retirement Center. He was under the care of Hospice of Eastern Idaho. Pete was born to James and Marie Felin on February 1, 1936, at home in Marshfield, Missouri. He was the fourth child and the fourth son of eight children. Pete and his siblings had a colorful childhood growing up in the Missouri Ozarks. He enjoyed many childhood friendships that he maintained for the rest of his life. As a young teen, Pete started what would become his lifelong career by joining an electric line construction crew which took him all over the Midwest and parts of the Rockies learning the trade while igniting his love for travel. While temporarily based in Colorado, he met and fell for Janet Jensen, the newly hired school district music teacher. On May 31st, 1957, they were married at St. Mary Catholic Church in Walsenburg, Colorado. Shortly after they married, Pete earned his journeyman electrical lineman certification. When their son, Kelly, was just over a year old, they relocated to Janet's hometown, Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Pete accepted a job as a crew supervisor with the City of Idaho Falls Electrical Department. They then welcomed two daughters, Nancy and Merri. After a few years, he was hired by Utah Power and Light - now Rocky Mountain Power- as a trouble shooter and later Operations Manager for the Shelley District which encompassed Bonneville and Bingham counties. During this time, Pete and Janet purchased a farm in New Sweden. The family raised every imaginable farm animal, along with potatoes, wheat, and alfalfa, and ran a commercial hog operation all while Pete worked more than full time for the power company. They sold the farm in 1980 and purchased a smaller acreage near Gem Lake. For 28 years Pete and Janet resided at this home before moving to town to spend their final years. Just over a year ago Pete moved into Lincoln Court Retirement Center. Pete was fortunate to retire from Utah Power and Light at the age of 55. He and Janet then traveled all over the US and parts of Mexico. They spent many winters at their home in Arizona and summers at their Idaho Falls country property. They enjoyed gardening, raising farm animals, camping, and fishing with their family. Pete was happiest when he was helping others. In his retirement he volunteered with EIRMC as a hospital parking shuttle driver. He, along with Janet, was actively involved with the Idaho Falls Community Garden at Rollandet for many years. Janet passed away in 2018, a few days before they would have celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. Pete will always be remembered as a "master jack-of-all trades". He had the ability to tinker with and fix any kind of machinery, appliance, or gadget. His grandchildren delighted in helping him with his inventions in his garage shop. Pete is survived by his three children, Kelly Felin, Nancy (Rick) Hafla, and Merri (Albert) Johnson, eight cherished grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, his brothers Joe (Mary) Felin, Donald (Vita) Felin, sister Rose Holt, brother-in-law Gene (Cherie) Jensen, many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He was also fortunate to have a bonus daughter and her husband, Lisa and Bruce Becker. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet, his parents, two brothers and two sisters. Above all, Pete was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. His kind heart, wisdom, humor, and wit will be missed by all who knew him. Pete was a member of St. John Paul II Catholic Parish. A rosary service will be held on December 27, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N Ridge, followed by a visitation. There will be a funeral mass on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 905 S Lee. Interment will be at New Sweden Cemetery followed by a luncheon at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1690 E 17th Street. Our deep gratitude goes out to Dr. Luke Haws, Hospice of Eastern Idaho, Visiting Angels and the incredible staff and care givers at Lincoln Court Retirement Center who took care of not only Pete, but the entire family during the last few difficult months. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Hospice of Eastern Idaho or Boys Town in Pete's name. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. John 2/1/1936 - "Pete" 12/14/2022Felin
